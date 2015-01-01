Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The use of online imagery by non-local observers to conduct remote, centralized collection of streetscape audit data in international studies has the potential to enhance efficiency of collection and comparability of such data for research on built environments and health. The objectives of the study were to measure (1) the consistency in responses between local in-field observers and non-local remote online observers and (2) the reliability between in-country online observers and non-local remote online observers using the Microscale Audit of Pedestrian Streetscapes Global tool to characterize pedestrian-related features along streets in five countries.



METHODS: Consistency and inter-rater reliability were analyzed between local and non-local observers on a pooled database of 200 routes in five study regions (Melbourne, Australia; Ghent, Belgium; Curitiba, Brazil; Hong Kong, China; and Valencia, Spain) for microscale environmental feature subscales and item-level variables using the intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC).



RESULTS: A local in-field versus remote online comparison had an ICC of 0.75 (95 % CI: 0.68-0.80) for the grand total score. An ICC of 0.91 (95 % CI: 0.88-0.93) was found for the local online versus remote online comparison. Positive subscales yielded stronger results in comparison to negative subscales, except for the similarly poor-performing positive aesthetics/social characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated remote audits of microscale built environments using online imagery had good reliability with local in-field audits and excellent reliability with local online audits.



RESULTS generally supported remote online environmental audits as comparable to local online audits. This identification of low-cost and efficient data acquisition methods is important for expanding research on microscale built environments and physical activity globally.

