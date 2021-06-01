SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lahoti O, Akilapa O. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2021; 20: e101471.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jcot.2021.06.001

34194970

Elbow injuries are common in children and while majority heal very well, some result in deformities of the elbow. Although deformities such as cubitus varus and non-progressive cubitus valgus are considered cosmetic by the paediatric orthopaedic surgeons and intentionally ignored, they are not always benign and can result in functional deficit due to instability, pain, tardy nerve palsies and osteoarthritis later in life. Similarly congenital and developmental conditions that do not cause major functional loss in childhood, become very disabling in adults due to increasing functional demands. Congenital radial head dislocation and radioulnar synostosis fall into this category. In this paper we discuss clinical presentation, treatment options and outcomes of common elbow conditions presenting later in the life.


Children; Cubitus valgus; Cubitus varus; Elbow instability; Lateral humeral condyle; Monteggia lesion; Paediatric elbow injuries

