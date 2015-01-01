|
Citation
|
Inada H, Tomio J, Nakahara S, Ichikawa M. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 1948, Japan started a short-term publicity and enforcement campaign for traffic safety nationwide, and since 1952, the campaign has been conducted twice a year for 10 days. We aimed to quantify the short-term effect of the spring sessions of the campaign, which were conducted in different months in different years, on road fatalities in Japan using data from 1949 to 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Education; Traffic; Wounds and injuries; Health promotion