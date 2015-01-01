|
Lee KA, Bright CL, Sacco P, Smith ME. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
This study examined the moderating role of alcohol use on the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration among Black men in the United States. We conducted bivariate and logistic regression analyses using data from Wave 2 of the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC). Bivariate results revealed significant relationships between eight of the 10 ACE factors physical neglect; emotional, physical and sexual abuse; witnessing a mother being abused; and having a parent guardian with an alcohol and drug problem and who was incarcerated and IPV perpetration. Similarly, examination of the relationship between ACEs and alcohol use in adulthood also revealed significant associations, with the exception of exposure to emotional neglect, emotional and sexual abuse, and witnessing a mother being abused.
intimate partner violence; alcohol use; Black men; adverse childhood experiences