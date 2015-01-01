Abstract

Action preparation relies on the operation of control processes that modulate the excitability of the corticospinal tract. On the one hand, excitatory processes prepare the motor system for the forthcoming response; the stronger these influences, the stronger the tendency to act. On the other hand, inhibitory influences allow to suppress inappropriate actions and, more generally, to ensure some sort of impulse control. Because an impairment in these processes could foster inappropriate drinking behavior, the present study aimed at evaluating the motor correlates of such excitatory and inhibitory influences in non-treatment seeking heavy drinkers (HDs) and inpatients suffering from severe alcohol use disorder (SAUDs). Besides, as cue-elicited craving might further alter these processes, we also assessed the impact of an alcohol-related exposure. To do so, 15 healthy controls (HCs), 15 HDs and 15 SAUDs performed a choice reaction time task after having been immersed in a neutral or an alcohol-related environment, using virtual reality videos. Importantly, single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation was applied over the left and the right primary motor cortex during the task to elicit motor-evoked potentials in a set of hand muscles allowing us to specifically probe the impact of excitatory and inhibitory processes on motor activity. Our data indicate that excitatory influences are particularly high in both HDs and SAUDs, especially in the dominant hand, an effect that was not observed in HCs. By contrast, inhibitory influences were found to be perfectly normal in HDs, while they were lacking in SAUDs. Furthermore, the alcohol-related exposure enhanced the level of self-reported craving, but this effect only arose in HDs and did not significantly alter the strength of excitatory and inhibitory influences. Overall, although these results have to be taken with caution due to the small sample sizes, this study suggests that enhanced excitatory processes characterize both HDs and SAUDs, while weaker inhibitory influences only concern SAUDs. Hence, an abnormally strong tendency to act could represent a common feature of hazardous drinking, leading individuals to excessive alcohol consumption, whereas deficient impulse control would be a hallmark of more severe forms of AUD, potentially due to the chronic neurotoxic effects of alcohol. Finally, although an alcohol-related exposure does not seem to affect excitatory and inhibitory processes at play during action preparation per se, future works should evaluate changes in corticospinal excitability during the preparation of responses specifically targeting alcohol-related cues.

Language: en