Rinaldi R, Bersani FS, Straccamore M, Bottoni E, Petrasso PEY, Scipioni C, Crosti A, Cappelletti S, Ciallella C. Riv. Psichiatr. 2021; 56(3): 171-173.

(Copyright © 2021, Il Pensiero Scientifico Editore)

10.1708/3635.36159

unavailable

On January 2012 the Costa Concordia cruise ship sank after hitting an underwater rock off Isola del Giglio, in Tuscany, this resulting in a number of deaths and injuries. After the disaster, several survivors developed psychological disturbances. This led to medico-legal evaluations aimed at assessing the psychiatric sequelae of the accident in order to quantify the permanent biological impairment and the related compensations. In the present manuscript we provide an overview of the results of clinical and medico-legal evaluations performed between 2013 and 2019 on 177 survivors complaining psychological disturbances. The most frequently diagnosed condition was Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD; n=90), followed by Acute Stress Disorder (n=37), Adjustment Disorders (n=29) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (n=5). The results of such evaluations are consistent with evidence indicating the risk of developing PTSD and other trauma- and stressor-related disorders among disaster survivors; further, they highlight the potential relevance in the forensic context of individual elements increasing or decreasing the possibility to develop PTSD among subjects exposed to similar life threatening experiences.


Language: en
