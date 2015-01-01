|
Citation
Bryan JL, Chen RL, Moon A, Asghar-Ali AA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The suicide rate among Veterans is 1.5 times greater than that for civilians, partly a result of the high use of firearms as the means for suicide. One effective strategy to reduce Veteran suicide by firearms is to provide counseling on firearm safety as a method of means reduction. However, many clinicians do not discuss firearm safety with Veterans. AIMS: This study evaluates a one-hour educational seminar for clinicians on lethal means safety.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; suicide prevention; harm reduction; firearm safety