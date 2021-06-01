Abstract

Over the centuries, the development of knowledge about poisons and antidotes depended on their conceptualization, however, a range of poisons and the concept of antidote evolved. With the passing of time, different substances of plant, animal, and mineral origin, moreover, man-made ones, were used deliberatively, accidentally, or unintentionally as poisons. The concept of antidote was changing in line with the progress of medicine and understanding of the mechanism of how poison works. From this perspective, the history of antidotes may be considered as the quintessence of changes within toxicology. Among the theories of antidote, the most interesting is the concept of a universal one, because it has never become obsolete. This review article focuses on the changing conceptualization of antidotes. It contains an analysis of historical toxicological treatises on antidotes and PubMed articles on the same topic.

Language: en