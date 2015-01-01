|
Vollmer-Sandholm MJ, Myhre AK, Otterman G, Lydersen S, Stray-Pedersen A. Acta Paediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
AIM: Child maltreatment is not unusual in our society but little is known about medical management of cases in the Nordic countries. This study investigated physician knowledge and practice in cases of suspected physical and sexual abuse and neglect.
Physicians; Child maltreatment; Child sexual abuse; Child abuse and neglect; Clinical practice