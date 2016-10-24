|
Citation
|
Allen L, Ashford PA, Beeson E, Byford S, Chow J, Dalgleish T, Danese A, Finn J, Goodall B, Grainger L, Hammond M, Humphrey A, Mahoney-Davies G, Morant N, Shepstone L, Sims E, Smith P, Stallard P, Swanepoel A, Trickey D, Trigg K, Wilson J, Meiser-Stedman R. BMJ Open 2021; 11(7): e047600.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a distressing and disabling condition that affects significant numbers of children and adolescents. Youth exposed to multiple traumas (eg, abuse, domestic violence) are at particular risk of developing PTSD. Cognitive therapy for PTSD (CT-PTSD), derived from adult work, is a theoretically informed, disorder-specific form of trauma-focused cognitive-behavioural therapy. While efficacious for child and adolescent single-event trauma samples, its effectiveness in routine settings with more complex, multiple trauma-exposed youth has not been established. The Delivery of Cognitive Therapy for Young People after Trauma randomised controlled trial (RCT) examines the effectiveness of CT-PTSD for treating PTSD following multiple trauma exposure in children and young people in comparison with treatment as usual (TAU).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety disorders; child & adolescent psychiatry; depression & mood disorders