Abstract

Patients with schizophrenia and repetitive violence express core impairments that encompass multiple domains. To date, there have been few interventions integrating neurocognition, social cognition, alexithymia, and emotion regulation together as an approach to manage repetitive violence. The aim of this open-label randomized controlled trial was to examine more comprehensively the effectiveness of a novel Integrated Cognitive Based Violence Intervention Program on management of repetitive violence in patients with schizophrenia (vSZ). Sixty recruited patients were aged ≥20 years, diagnosed with schizophrenia for >2 years, had repetitive violent behavior within one year, and were psychiatrically hospitalized. The vSZ patients were randomly allocated to two groups and received either the intervention or treatment as usual. The intervention module, consisting of all defined 11 cognitive and social cognitive domains as well as emotion regulation, which were grouped into four modules. The intervention placed emphasis on the patients' behavioral problems or intrinsic conflicts in relation to repetitive violence. The results indicate a statistically significant trend toward reducing impulsivity, anger with resentment, physical aggression, suspicion, and hostility (p < 0.05). The intervention significantly alleviated the intensity of cognitive failure, improved the management of alexithymic features and attribution styles and errors, and fostered adequate decision-making styles and emotion regulation capacity (p < 0.05). The intervention, when applied in conjunction with psychiatric standard care, could exert synergistic effects on alexithymia and cognitive, clinical, and neurocognitive features of repetitive violence in schizophrenia. This intervention provided patients a more active role to manage their violent behavior with the involvement of alexithymia.

