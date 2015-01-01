Abstract

Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) is a central nervous system depressant that is an approved drug for the treatment of narcolepsy with cataplexy and other syndromes. Due to its dose dependent stimulating, relaxing or sedative effects, illicit abuses include recreational use by young people and cases of drug-facilitated crime (DFC). Since GHB is also produced endogenously, for forensic questions, it is important to be able to differentiate between endogenous GHB and elevated levels due to additional intake. In this study, we measured GHB concentrations in hair of patients with narcolepsy receiving daily GHB treatment. The results were compared to endogenous concentrations and concentrations after chronic intake presented in several former studies. The aim of this study was to investigate whether a regular intake of a known dosage of GHB leads to elevated levels of GHB concentration in hair. We collected hair samples of 19 patients (14 female, 5 male) with narcolepsy under regular GHB treatment and examined the hair samples segmentally by digestion of the hair followed by liquid-liquid extraction and analysis using a Shimadzu LC20 UFLC system coupled with an AB Sciex API 4000 Qtrap tandem mass spectrometer. All volunteers received daily treatment with different doses of sodium oxybate (sodium salt of GHB) ranging between 3 and 9g per night. The observed mean value of GHB concentration in hair was 2.69ng GHB per mg hair for the 5 male participants, 1.56ng/mg for the 14 female participants giving an overall mean value of 1.86ng/mg for all participants. Our results showed no correlation between the daily dose or the duration intake of GHB and the measured concentration of GHB in hair. Although we did find a significant (p<0.01) difference between published endogenous levels of GHB in hair and GHB levels in hair of patients with regular daily GHB intake, the forensic relevance however is disputable. We hypothesise this narrow margin or even overlap to be the reason why analytical results from hair analysis in some cases fail to provide a reliable prove of a single exposition.

