Citation
Kishor M, Chandran S, Vinay HR, Ram D. Indian J. Psychiatry 2021; 63(3): 279-284.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34211222
Abstract
BACKGROUND: India has one of the largest numbers of doctors in the world. It is estimated that more than 1 million doctors are in India. Every year more than 80,000 medical students graduate as doctors from 529 medical colleges in India. Medical profession is considered as more stressful, but mental health is still a subject of taboo in medical profession in Indian context. Doctors have higher suicide risk, 2.5 times more than the general population. In the United Kingdom, 430 doctors committed suicide between the years 2011 and 2015. Even though suicide among doctors is reported in Indian media, there is hardly any scientific study that has looked into the suicide among Indian doctors because of many hurdles in the collection of information.
Keywords
mental health; suicide; Doctors suicide; Indian doctors