Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic in India has been reported to be associated with numerous major mental health issues globally; the most common is - stress, anxiety, depressive symptoms, insomnia, denial, anger, and fear. This case series presents three different cases, wherein the COVID-19 pandemic resulted not only in deterioration of previous symptoms experienced by patients (obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression) but also led to the development of new symptoms specifically related to coronavirus (Psychosis). Authors highlight the need to develop preventive strategies for vulnerable groups and try to understand the etiopathogenesis of illnesses so developing, in order to identify support systems and management strategies during the pandemicrelated crisis.

