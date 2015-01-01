Abstract

The metabolism of bioamine in the central nervous system contributes to the development of addiction. We examined the roles of hostility and depression in the association between internet gaming disorder (IGD) and monoamine oxidase-A (MAOA) EcoRV polymorphism (rs1137070). A total of 69 adults with IGD and 138 without IGD were recruited through diagnostic interviewing. We evaluated participants for rs1137070, depression, and hostility. The participants with the TT genotype of rs1137070 had a higher odds ratio of 2.52 (1.37-4.64) for IGD compared with the C carriers. Expressive hostility behavior and hostility cognition mediated the association between rs1137070 and IGD. Indicating lower MAOA activity, the TT genotype predicted IGD and higher expressive hostility behavior and hostility cognition. Expressive hostility behavior and hostility cognition may underline the association between rs1137070 and IGD. Assessment of and intervention for hostility behavior and cognition should be provided to attenuate the risk of IGD, particularly in those with the TT genotype. Further brain imaging or neurobiological studies are required to elucidate the possible mechanism underlying the association between MAOA activity and IGD.

