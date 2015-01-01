|
Russo F, De Salvatore S, Ambrosio L, Vadalà G, Fontana L, Papalia R, Rantanen J, Iavicoli S, Denaro V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11): e18116165.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Low back pain (LBP) is currently the leading cause of disability worldwide and the most common reason for workers' compensation (WC) claims. Studies have demonstrated that receiving WC is associated with a negative prognosis following treatment for a vast range of health conditions. However, the impact of WC on outcomes after spine surgery is still controversial. The aim of this meta-analysis was to systematically review the literature and analyze the impact of compensation status on outcomes after lumbar spine surgery. A systematic search was performed on Medline, Scopus, CINAHL, EMBASE and CENTRAL databases. The review included studies of patients undergoing lumbar spine surgery in which compensation status was reported.
disability; pain; musculoskeletal disorders; occupational health; return to work; insurance; low back pain; lumbar decompression; lumbar fusion; satisfaction