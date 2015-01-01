SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ioannou LG, Mantzios K, Tsoutsoubi L, Nintou E, Vliora M, Gkiata P, Dallas CN, Gkikas G, Agaliotis G, Sfakianakis K, Kapnia AK, Testa DJ, Amorim T, Dinas PC, Mayor TS, Gao C, Nybo L, Flouris AD. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(12): e18126303.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18126303

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational heat exposure can provoke health problems that increase the risk of certain diseases and affect workers' ability to maintain healthy and productive lives. This study investigates the effects of occupational heat stress on workers' physiological strain and labor productivity, as well as examining multiple interventions to mitigate the problem.

METHODS: We monitored 518 full work-shifts obtained from 238 experienced and acclimatized individuals who work in key industrial sectors located in Cyprus, Greece, Qatar, and Spain. Continuous core body temperature, mean skin temperature, heart rate, and labor productivity were collected from the beginning to the end of all work-shifts.

RESULTS: In workplaces where self-pacing is not feasible or very limited, we found that occupational heat stress is associated with the heat strain experienced by workers. Strategies focusing on hydration, work-rest cycles, and ventilated clothing were able to mitigate the physiological heat strain experienced by workers. Increasing mechanization enhanced labor productivity without increasing workers' physiological strain.

CONCLUSIONS: Empowering laborers to self-pace is the basis of heat mitigation, while tailored strategies focusing on hydration, work-rest cycles, ventilated garments, and mechanization can further reduce the physiological heat strain experienced by workers under certain conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

mitigation; breaks; heat stress; hydration; ice slurry; labor productivity; mechanization; physiological strain; ventilated garments; work

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print