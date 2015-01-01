Abstract

MATES in Construction (MATES) is a multimodal, peer-led, workplace suicide prevention and early intervention program developed to reduce the risk of suicide among construction industry workers through active facilitation of appropriate support. The MATES case management model provides an example of a nonclinical service for meeting the needs of individuals in the construction industry who, while at elevated risk of mental health problems and suicidality, are traditionally less likely to seek help. The aim of this research was to conduct an evaluation of the MATES case management database to quantify service demand, and to examine the demographic, occupational profile, presenting issues, referral pathways, and perceived benefit of case management among individuals who used this service. The research reports on routinely collected data from the Queensland MATES case management database, which contains records on 3759 individuals collected over the period 2010-2018, and findings from a small and opportunistic exit survey undertaken with 14 clients in 2019. Overall, findings suggest that the demand for case management through MATES has increased significantly and that clients felt that their needs and concerns were appropriately addressed. The most common presenting issues were relationship, work, and family problems, suicide, and mental health concerns.



FINDINGS confirm that causes of distress extend beyond the realm of mental disorder and span a range of psychosocial issues. Significantly, it offers an approach that may divert individuals in crisis away from presenting to over-run emergency departments, and towards services that are more equipped to meet their individual needs.

