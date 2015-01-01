|
Citation
|
Lopez-Del Burgo C, Osorio A, de la Rosa PA, Calatrava M, de Irala J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e18136824.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Several instruments have been developed to assess adolescent dating violence but only few have been validated in Spanish-speaking settings. Some instruments are too long and may not be feasible to include them in a multipurpose questionnaire. We developed an instrument to be used in the YourLife project, an international project about young people lifestyles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dating violence; adolescence; questionnaire; validation