|
Citation
|
Rey-Merchán MDC, Gómez-de-Gabriel JM, López-Arquillos A, Fernández-Madrigal JA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e18136839.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many occupational accidents in construction sites are caused by the intrusion of a worker into a hazardous area. Technological solutions based on RFID, BIM, or UWB can reduce accidents, but they still have some limitations.The aim of the current paper is to design and evaluate a new system of "virtual fences" based on Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) to avoid intrusions. First of all, the system was designed using a number of beacons, a Bayesian filter, a finite state machine, and an indicator. Secondly, its safety attributes were evaluated based on a scientific questionnaire by an expert panel following the staticized groups' methodology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident; safety; beacons; BLE; IoT; location; virtual fence; worker