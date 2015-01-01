|
Litherland S, Miller P, Droste N, Graham K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e18136769.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
Introduction and Aims: Past research indicates heavy episodic drinking (HED), trait aggression, male honour and conformity to masculine norms are risk factors for male barroom aggression (MBA) perpetration. However, little is known about the impact of these variables on experiences of MBA victimization. Further, data derived previously, particularly in relation to perpetration have come from relatively low-risk samples comprising university students, limiting the generalizability of findings to other, at-risk male groups. Thus, the present study assessed the impact of the aforementioned variables as well as personality constructs of impulsivity and narcissism on both the perpetration of and victimization from MBA among a high-risk sample sourced from male members of the Australian construction industry.
Language: en
impulsivity; conformity; construction workers; heavy episodic drinking; male barroom aggression; male honour; narcissism; trait aggression