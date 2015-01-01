|
Citation
|
Zhang L, Ma X, Yu X, Ye M, Li N, Lu S, Wang J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e18136808.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The consequence of childhood trauma may last for a long time. The purpose of the present study was to examine the effect of childhood trauma on general distress among Chinese adolescents and explore the potential mediating roles of social support and family functioning in the childhood trauma-general distress linkage. A total of 2139 valid questionnaires were collected from two high schools in southeast China. Participants were asked to complete the questionnaires measuring childhood trauma, social support, family functioning, and general distress. Pathway analysis was conducted by using SPSS AMOS 24.0 and PROCESS Macro for SPSS 3.5.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; psychological distress; social support; childhood trauma; family functioning; serial mediation