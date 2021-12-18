Abstract

Despite the implementation of social and health policies that positively affected the health of the populations in Brazil, since 2009 the country has experienced a slower decline of infant mortality. After an economic and political crisis, Brazil witnessed increases in infant mortality that raised questions about what are the determinants of infant mortality after the implementation of such policies. We conducted a scoping review to identify and summarize those determinants with searches in three databases: LILACS, MEDLINE, and SCIELO. We included studies published between 2010 and 2020. We selected 23 papers: 83% associated infant mortality with public policies; 78% related infant mortality with the use of the health system and socioeconomic and living conditions; and 27% related to individual characteristics to infant mortality. Inequalities in the access to healthcare seem to have important implications in reducing infant mortality. Socioeconomic conditions and health-related factors such as income, education, fertility, housing, and the Bolsa Família. Program coverage was pointed out as the main determinants of infant mortality. Likewise, recent changes in infant mortality in Brazil are likely related to these factors. We also identified a gap in terms of studies on a possible association between employment and infant mortality.

Language: en