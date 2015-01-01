Abstract

The incidence of depression in teenagers has increased for many years and is one of the most common diagnosis in adolescent psychiatry. Effective and accessible psychotherapy methods need sustained attention since psychopharmaceutic treatment might be less effective in younger people than in adults. The First Experimental Study of Transference-In Teenagers (FEST-IT) is a Randomized Controlled Study (RCT) with a dismantling design. The main intention in this study was to illustrate a way to address parts of a case formulation by focusing a psychodynamic feature in two different therapies with a good outcome suffering from depression. We present two representative patients from the FEST-IT with case formulations revealing conflicted anger. The patients were different in many aspects, as were the therapeutic methods. Therapies with and without transference interpretations may help to understand what is helpful in therapy in general. It may also show how a more individualized approach can guide the therapy beyond diagnosis and to make it more effective for the specific patient. Looking into individual cases with good outcomes can help us address dynamic features in therapy and give some ideas about what works for whom. The use of nested qualitative double case studies may together add more knowledge about working aspects in successful therapies.

