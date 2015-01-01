Abstract

This review aimed to investigate the factors associated with suicidal behavior in farmers in the scientific literature. Two researchers participated independently in searching databases, specifically PubMed/MEDLINE, LILACS, Web of Science, Scopus, PsycINFO, and SciELO. Only observational studies were included. The quality of the selected studies was assessed with a critical assessment checklist for cross-sectional analytical and case-control studies, prepared by the Joanna Briggs Institute. Data related to the publication were collected (author and year; city/country); methodological design; sample/population (gender; average age), outcome, measuring instrument and factors associated with suicidal behavior. A total of 14 studies were included in the systematic review, and factors associated with farmers' behavior in mental health (depression), seasonal impacts (drought), and work exposures (herbicides and insecticides) were identified. However, heterogeneity was found in terms of the method, measurement of suicidal behavior, and associated factors, which indicates the need for further studies.

