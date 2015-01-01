Abstract

This study aimed to develop an Internet-based psychiatric nursing intervention, based on Swanson's theory of caring, that could alleviate post-traumatic stress symptoms and improve the health functioning of adults who had experienced trauma. To evaluate the appropriateness and understanding of the program content, expert advice and content validity were examined using the content validity index. To analyze the participants' responses and evaluate the appropriateness of conducting Internet-based programs, an online intervention program was implemented with five nurses between February and April 2020. The trauma recovery nursing intervention program was for adults who had experienced trauma and consisted of eight sessions, each lasting 30 min. It included a spoken audio track that was accompanied by visual prompts to provide knowledge on traumatic stress and introduce trauma recovery methods. Its online format made it convenient and widely accessible, and allowed for a low-intensity, cost-effective educational program. The program focused on providing self-help guidelines for clients to develop their mental and physical well-being. The results provide evidence that mental health nurses could develop and implement online programs to care for people who have experienced trauma. Such programs could provide trauma recovery for marginalized people unable to otherwise receive help.

