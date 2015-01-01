Abstract

This study aimed to identify the moderating and mediating effect of emotional self-disclosure between depression and quality of life for women under infertility treatment. The subjects included 169 infertile women under in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. The data were collected by self-administered questionnaires from June to August in 2019. The questionnaire consisted of questions about depression, emotional self-disclosure, and fertility quality of life. Descriptive statistics, t-tests, one-way analysis of variance, correlation, and stepwise multiple regression were analyzed using the SPSS 25.0 Windows program. Depression had a negative correlation with emotional self-disclosure (r = -0.189, p = 0.014) and fertility quality of life (r = -0.532, p < 0.001). Emotional self-disclosure had a positive correlation with fertility quality of life (r = 0.259, p = 0.001). These results confirm that emotional self-disclosure has mediating effects between depression and fertility quality of life. Therefore, nursing interventions for IVF patients need to encourage expressing and sharing various emotions experienced through the diagnosis and treatment of infertility in order to alleviate negative emotions.

Language: en