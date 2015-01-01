SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hsieh YP, Hwa HL, Shen ACT, Wei HS, Feng JY, Huang CY. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(12): e18126253.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18126253

We examined multidimensional factors within four systems (individual, family, school, and community) that influence internet addiction across time among children through adolescence in Taiwan. We hypothesize that internet addiction increases from childhood to adolescence and that resilience, child neglect, positive school experiences, and community violence are significant predictors at baseline and of the rate of change across time. Based on stratified random sampling, a valid sample size of 6233 Taiwanese children participated in our study, which we began in 2014 and then followed this sample in 2016 and 2018 using repeated measures. We used hierarchical linear modeling to model changes in internet addiction across time (with equal two-year intervals between assessments) and the associations between the predictors and internet addiction over time. The results show that internet addiction increases from childhood to adolescence. After controlling for gender, we found that resilience and positive school experiences predict less internet addiction, whereas neglect and community violence predict greater internet addiction. Over time, greater resilience predicts a decreasing trajectory of internet addiction, whereas greater neglect and community violence predict a slower increasing trajectory and positive school experiences predict a faster-increasing trajectory. A holistic approach can help children cope with internet addiction.


resilience; community violence; neglect; internet addiction; school experience

