Abstract

(1) Background: In South Korea, far from their homeland, Nepalese migrant workers often face tremendous challenges. The most severe outcome for migrant workers is death by suicide-a major cause of premature death among migrant workers. Nevertheless, in the literature, key factors associated with suicide among Nepalese migrant workers are not specifically identified. Thus, we aimed to delineate the main suicide risk factors for this group of migrants. (2) Methods: We used qualitative research methodology (sample = 20; male =17, female = 3) and employed nominal group techniques to identify the perceived primary risk factors for suicide. (3) Results: Study participants identified and ranked eight sources of distress and perceived risks for suicide, both from home and in the host country. Perceived risks for suicide include a complex set of socio-cultural, behavioral, occupational, physical, and mental health issues as well as communication barriers. (4) Conclusions: The findings suggest the need to design tailored mental health promotion programs for migrant workers before departure from Nepal as well as after arrival as migrant workers in South Korea.

Language: en