Abstract

There is strong evidence that effective fall prevention elements exist, but the implementation into society remains difficult. The aim of the current study is to describe and evaluate the implementation of the fall prevention programme "Thuis Onbezorgd Mobiel" (TOM). This novel approach combines effective components into a multidisciplinary group-based programme for adults aged 65 years or older with an increased risk of falling. To investigate the impact on several health-related outcomes such as subjective health, quality of life, physical functioning, and falls, we applied a quasi-experimental pre-post design including a follow-up period. A total of 164 older adults subscribed to the programme: 80 were eligible to start and 73 completed it. The impact analysis revealed a significant improvement in subjective health, physical functioning, and quality of life directly after participating in the programme. The impact on subjective health and quality of life persisted six months after the programme. Important facilitators for the implementation of the programme were social contact and clear communication. Lack of a concrete follow-up was seen as an important barrier. The results of the current research help guide further implementation of effective fall prevention interventions in practice.

Language: en