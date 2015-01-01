|
Werner-de-Sondberg CRM, Karanika-Murray M, Baguley T, Blagden N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(12): e18126369.
Abstract
United Kingdom Police custody is one of the most challenging of work environments, liable to excessive demands and reduced well-being. Being difficult to access, it is also a much-neglected area of research that has focused on one or two roles, rather than the full range available, and on individual-level research, rather than a more comprehensive multilevel understanding of how organizational culture and climate can simultaneously influence a range of well-being outcomes. The present longitudinal study explored all types of roles, in both the public and private sectors, across seven English police forces and 26 custody sites (N = 333, response rate 46.57%, with repeated returns = 370). The Integrated Multilevel Model of Organizational Culture and Climate (IMMOCC) was applied to examine the organizational-level influences on individual well-being.
well-being; multilevel analysis; organization culture and climate; UK police custody