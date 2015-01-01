Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) occurs due to the disruption in the normal functioning of the brain by sudden external forces. The primary and secondary injuries due to TBI include intracranial hematoma (ICH), raised intracranial pressure (ICP), and midline shift (MLS), which can result in significant lifetime disabilities and death. Hence, early diagnosis of TBI is crucial to improve patient outcome. Computed tomography (CT) is the preferred modality of choice to assess the severity of TBI. However, manual visualization and inspection of hematoma and its complications from CT scans is a highly operator-dependent and time-consuming task, which can lead to an inappropriate or delayed prognosis. The development of computer aided diagnosis (CAD) systems could be helpful for accurate, early management of TBI. In this paper, a systematic review of prevailing CAD systems for the detection of hematoma, raised ICP, and MLS in non-contrast axial CT brain images is presented. We also suggest future research to enhance the performance of CAD for early and accurate TBI diagnosis.

