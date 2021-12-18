Abstract

Fall prevention is a key priority in healthcare policies. Multicomponent exercises reduce the risk of falls. The purpose of this study is to describe the relationship between functional performance and falls after following the Otago multicomponent exercise programme and previous falls. A prospective multi-centre intervention study was performed on 498 patients aged over 65 in primary care, with or without a history of previous falls. Sociodemographic, anthropometric and functionality data were collected. The primary outcome was the occurrence of falls; functional performance was measured using the Tinetti, Short Physical Performance Battery and Timed Up and Go tests. Among the patients, 29.7% referred to previous falls. There was a statistically significant (p < 0.001) increase in falls at 6 months (10.1%) and at 12 months (7.6%) among participants with previous falls in the baseline assessment compared to those without. In addition, the existence of previous falls could be considered a risk factor at 6 and 12 months (OR =2.37, p = 0.002, and OR = 1.76, p = 0.046, respectively). With regard to balance and gait, differences between the groups were observed at 6 months in the Tinetti score (p < 0.001) and in the baseline assessment Timed Up and Go score (p < 0.044). Multicomponent exercises improve the fall rate, balance and gait in older people, although this improvement is less in people with previous falls. Earlier intervention and tailoring of exercises in patients with previous falls could help improve outcomes.

Language: en