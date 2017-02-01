|
Citation
|
Peck B, Terry D, Kloot K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e18137005.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Injury is the leading cause of death among those between 1-16 years of age in Australia. Studies have found that injury rates increase with socioeconomic disadvantage. Rural Urgent Care Centres (UCC) represent a key point of entry into the Victorian healthcare system for people living in smaller rural communities, often categorised as lower socio-economic groups. Emergency presentation data from UCCs is not routinely collated in government datasets. This study seeks to compare socioeconomic characteristics of children aged 0-14 attending a UCC to those who attend a 24-h Emergency Departments with an injury-related emergency presentation. This will inform gaps in our current understanding of the links between socioeconomic status and childhood injury in regional Victoria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
rural; administration database; childhood injury; emergency presentation; socioeconomic