Pereira H, Fehér G, Tibold A, Esgalhado G, Costa V, Monteiro S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13): e18136943.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Not many studies assessing the impact of internet addiction (IA) and job satisfaction (JS) on mental health symptoms (MHS) among active workers exist. Therefore, the purpose of this study was as follows: (a) to assess the presence of criteria for IA among a sample of active workers; (b) to analyze differences in IA, JS and MHS, by gender; (c) to analyze association levels among IA, JS, and MHS; and (d) to determine the predictive effect of IA and JS on MHS. In total, 1064 participants (M(age) = 40.66; SD = 12.02) completed a survey containing four categories of measures: demographic information, internet addiction, job satisfaction, and mental health symptoms (anxiety and depression).
mental health; job satisfaction; internet addiction