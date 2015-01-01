Abstract

Seafarers are exposed to several physical and psychosocial stressors. Recent studies highlighted specific disorders as fatigue, boredom and diseases as depression. Seafarers are also commonly exposed to post-traumatic stress disorder (piracy, accidents, threats). Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) impacts seafarers with an estimated 400,000 of whom are stranded on vessels around the world, with extended time on board, repatriation's difficulties and the financial concerns of the unexpectedly unemployed. International Maritime Organization has established the Seafarer Crisis Action Team to help them. In France, in last 10 months a dedicated call centre received 142 calls from 32 seafarers for psychological phone consultations mostly linked to this era. With the increase of duration of the COVID-19 crisis, psychological health care, repatriations and financial solutions are needed for seafarers.

Language: en