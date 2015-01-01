|
Mubarak AI, Wan Mohd Shukri WNA, Ismail AK. Int. Marit. Health 2021; 72(2): 93-98.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Jellyfish stings are one of the commonest causes of marine animal related injuries in human. Despite mostly being harmless, box jellyfish species can cause major stings with fatalities or systemic envenoming symptoms. There are 15-20 species identified to be life-threatening. There are few reported cases that suggest the presence of deadly box jellyfish in the Malaysian coast. However, numbers of stings around Malaysia are still under reported.
emergency; clinical toxinology; first-aid; jellyfish stings