|
Citation
|
Visser KM, Popma A, Jansen LMC, Kasius MC, Vermeiren RRJM. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: An open group climate is essential in successful residential care for juveniles with mild intellectual disability (MID). This study examined whether non-violent resistance, adapted for MID (NVR-MID), stimulates an open group climate in time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; group climate; mild intellectual disability; non-violent resistance; residential treatment