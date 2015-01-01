Abstract

Involvement of a child or adolescent in a sexual activity is a global public health challenge. This cross-sectional study documented experiences of sexual abuse (SA) among Female Adolescent Hawkers (FAHs) in selected markets in Ibadan, Nigeria. Data were collected from 410 FAHs using interviewer-administered questionnaire. Descriptive statistics, chi-square and logistic regression were used to analyze the data at p < .05 significance level. Mean age of respondents was 14.4 ± 1.76 years. The majority (69.0%) have ever experienced at least a form of SA, of which 68.3% occurred 3 months preceding the study. Having had sex and boyfriends were predictors of SA. Male customers (98.6%), traders (98.2%) and peers (69.4%) were major perpetrators. About 67.5% of victims of SA did not seek help. Sexual abuse is a major problem among FAHs. Age-appropriate sexuality education and life-building skills interventions should be targeted at FAHs while advocacy is recommended for caregivers and market stakeholders.

Language: en