Abstract

The long-term consequences of traumatic brain injury can create major barriers to community integration. Peer support represents a sustainable model of support across this transition. The objective of the current study was to determine the feasibility of conducting a randomized controlled trial on the Ontario Brain Injury Association Peer Support Program and the preliminary effectiveness of the program on community integration, mood, health-related quality of life, and self-efficacy; Methods: A pilot feasibility randomized controlled trial with an embedded qualitative component was conducted. Mentees with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (n = 13) were randomized to a weekly intervention or waitlist control group. Interviews were conducted with a subset of mentees and peer mentors (n = 10). Integration of the quantitative and qualitative data was completed using a joint display approach; Results: No statistically significant results were found for community integration, mood, or self-efficacy; however, changes in these outcomes were accompanied by moderate-to-large effect sizes. Within health-related quality of life, the mean pain score of the intervention group was significantly lower than that of the control group at the two-month timepoint but not at completion. Interviews revealed proximal improvements in knowledge, skills, and goals, and identified two domains related to trial acceptability: (1) environmental context and resources, and (2) reinforcement; Conclusions: Given the conceivable importance of proximal improvements in domains such as knowledge, skills, and/or goals for the attainment of more distal outcomes, modifications to the existing Peer Support Program may be warranted. The introduction of program recommendations which promote discussion around particular domains may help facilitate long-term improvements in health outcomes.

Language: en