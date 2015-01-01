SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Masood QM, Qulaghassi M, Grewal U, Bawale R, Kammela M, Singh B. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2021; 20: e101481.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jcot.2021.101481

34211834

Proximal ulna fractures are relatively common upper limb injuries, which may represent fragility fractures or result from high-energy trauma. These include fractures of the olecranon, coronoid and associated radial head dislocations. A wide variety of treatment options are available for the management of these injuries that makes the selection of most appropriate treatment difficult. We aim to provide a brief overview of the treatment options for such injuries.


Language: en

Review; Coronoid process; Monteggia's fracture; Olecranon process; Ulna; Ulna fractures

