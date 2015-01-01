|
Citation
|
Reijnders UJL, Bakker K, Schuitmaker IJS, Dorn T. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2021; 81: e102187.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Because earlier research showed that inaccuracies were observed in the interpretation and handling of deaths by forensic physicians, peer consultation among forensic physicians was introduced before advice was given to treating physicians calling for advice. In addition, peer consultation was introduced as a means to improve the correctness of conclusions concerning the manner of death when performing external post-mortem examinations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Manner of death; Forensic physicians; Peer consultation; Post mortem examination