Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Because earlier research showed that inaccuracies were observed in the interpretation and handling of deaths by forensic physicians, peer consultation among forensic physicians was introduced before advice was given to treating physicians calling for advice. In addition, peer consultation was introduced as a means to improve the correctness of conclusions concerning the manner of death when performing external post-mortem examinations.



METHOD: In the period of November 2017 until April 2018 all reports of external postmortem examinations (n = 498) and all telephonic consultations between treating physicians with forensic physicians, concerning postmortem examinations (n = 167), were analyzed retrospectively.



RESULTS: Peer consultation among forensic physicians took place in 70% of the 167 telephonic consultations initiated by treating physicians. In 92% of all cases of telephonic consultation, the accurateness of advice to treating physicians was deemed accurate. In 67% (n = 498) of all external postmortem examinations in the study period, peer consultation between forensic physicians took place. The conclusion regarding the manner of death after external postmortem examination was accurate in 99% of all cases (n = 491 out of 498).



CONCLUSION: The advices given by forensic physicians to treating physicians have improved after the introduction of peer consultation among forensic physicians. Peer consultation therefore should be recommended as a means for quality assurance.

