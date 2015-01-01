Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Psychiatric nurses are at risk of workplace violence and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). There is limited understanding of pre-trauma and post-trauma risk factors.



AIM: To review factors associated with workplace PTSD in psychiatric nurses.



METHOD: We searched quantitative and qualitative studies from 1980-2019 in 23 databases plus abstracts for studies on psychiatric hospital nursing staff, potentially traumatic workplace events, workplace factors, and PTSD. Following duplicate abstract (n=10,064) and full text (n=199) screening, data were extracted in duplicate from 19 studies. Using best fit framework synthesis, we identified workplace violence, pre-trauma, and post-trauma risk factors.



RESULTS: Six variables yielded evidence in at least two empirical studies scoring at least 6/8 on a quality measure, or one such study plus more than one other study ("promising": severe/injurious assault, cumulative exposure, burnout, poor mental health, low compassion satisfaction, neuroticism). Four were supported by at least one better quality study or at least two others ("suggestive": gender, poor training, any physical aggression exposure, compassion fatigue).



DISCUSSION: Pre-trauma measures, consistent definitions of workplace exposures, and thorough reporting of quantitative results are needed to improve research. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Violence prevention, and mental healthcare for exposed nurses, appear the most promising targets for PTSD prevention. Therefore, it is particularly important to understand workplace violence and mental health among nurses working in psychiatric hospitals.

Language: en