Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children who experience traumatic physical injuries are at risk of developing acute stress disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Early identification and treatment of these high-risk children can lead to improved mental health outcomes in this population.



OBJECTIVE: This study assesses the feasibility of a study protocol that compares 3 screening tools for identifying patients at a high risk of later development of acute stress disorder or PTSD among pediatric trauma patients.



METHODS: This pilot study compared 3 questionnaires used as screening tools for predictors of later development of PTSD in a convenience sample of pediatric trauma patients aged 7-17 years. Patients were randomized to one of 3 screening tools. Families were contacted at 30, 60, and 90-120 days postinjury to complete the Child Report of Post-Traumatic Symptoms questionnaire. The sensitivity and negative predictive value of the screening tools were compared for the diagnosis of PTSD defined using the Child Report of Post-Traumatic Symptoms questionnaire.



RESULTS: Of the 263 patients identified for possible enrollment, 52 patients met full inclusion criteria and agreed to participate. Only 29 (55.7%) patients completed at least one follow-up questionnaire. The prevalence of acute stress disorder and PTSD in our population was 41% (95% CI [24, 61]) and 31% (95% CI [15, 51]), respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: In this pilot study, we sought to determine the utility of the 3 commonly used screening instruments for measuring traumatic stress symptoms in pediatric trauma patients to predict the diagnosis of acute stress disorder or PTSD. Limitations include the use of the Child Report of Post-Traumatic Symptoms screening tool as the gold standard for calculating test characteristics and lack of 24/7 enrollment capabilities. As such, a significant portion of patients were discharged prior to our teams' engagement for enrollment.

