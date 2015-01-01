Abstract

In this paper, a high-speed train-CRTS III slab track-subgrade coupled dynamic model is established. With the model, the influence of vehicle number on the dynamic characteristics of a train-CRTS III slab track-subgrade coupled system with smooth and random track irregularity conditions for conventional and vibration-reduction CRTS III slab tracks are theoretically studied and analyzed. Some conclusions are drawn from the results: (1) the largest dynamic responses of the coupled system for all items and cases are no longer changed when the vehicle number exceeds three, and three vehicles are adequate to guarantee the simulation precision to investigate the dynamic responses of the coupled system. (2) The acceleration of the car body has almost no relation with the vehicle number, and only one vehicle is needed to study the vehicle dynamics using the train-CRTS III slab track-subgrade coupled dynamic model. (3) For the conventional CRTS III slab track on a subgrade, the vehicle number has a negligible influence on the accelerations of the rail, slab, and concrete base, the positive and negative bending moments of the rail, the compressive force of the fastener, and the positive bending stress of slab, but it has a large influence on the tension force of the fastener, and the negative bending stresses of the slab and concrete base. Only one vehicle is needed to study track dynamics without considering the tension force of the fastener, the negative bending stresses of the slab and concrete base, otherwise, two or more vehicles are required. (4) For vibration reduction of the CRTS III slab track on a subgrade, the number of vehicles has some influence on the dynamic responses of all track components, and at least two vehicles are required to investigate the track dynamics.

