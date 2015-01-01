|
Citation
Sanchez-Lastra MA, Vila PV, Ledo AD, Ayan C. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(6): e57060565.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Background and objectives: Handball is a popular sport among women whose practice can lead to marked health benefits but could also show a high injury risk. There is a lack of research on intermediate level female players. We aimed to identify the prevalence of sport injuries in amateur and young intermediate level female handball players and the potential influence of the sport category.
Language: en
Keywords
injury prevention; female; wounds and injuries; sports medicine; health; handball