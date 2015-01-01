Abstract

Background and objective: Falls in elderly cause injury, mortality, and loss of independence, making Fear of Falling (FoF) a common health problem. FoF relates to activity restriction and increased fall risk. A voluntary intervention including fall risk assessment and prevention strategies was implemented to reduce falls in elderly patients with low energy fractures (LEF). The primary purpose of this study was to evaluate FoF and the number of subsequent falls in trauma patients one year after a LEF. The secondary aim was to examine how FoF affects patients' lives in terms of Quality of Life (QoL), mobility, and activity levels. Finally, participation in the voluntary fall prevention program (FPP) was evaluated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Observational cohort study in one Swiss trauma center. LEF patients, treated between 2012 and 2015, were analyzed one year after injury. Primary outcomes were Falls-Efficacy Score-International (FES-I) and number of subsequent falls. Secondary outcomes were EuroQoL-5-Dimensions-3-Levels (EQ5D-3L), mobility, activity levels, and participation in the FPP. Subgroup analysis was performed for different age categories.



RESULTS: 411 patients were included for analysis. Mean age was 72 ± 9.3, mean FES-I was 21.1 ± 7.7. Forty percent experienced FoF. A significant negative correlation between FoF and QoL (R = 0.64; p < 0.001) was found. High FoF correlated with lower activity levels (R= -0.288; p < 0.001). Six percent visited the FPP.



CONCLUSIONS: At follow-up, 40% suffered from FoF which seems to negatively affect patients' QoL. Nevertheless, participation in the FPP was low. Simply informing patients about their susceptibility to falls and recommending participation in FPPs seems insufficient to motivate and recruit patients into FPPs. We suggest implementing repeated fall risk- and FoF screenings as standard procedures in the follow-up of LEF, especially in patients aged over 75 years.

Language: en