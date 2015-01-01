|
Perego F, De Maria B, Bagnara L, De Grazia V, Monelli M, Cesari M, Dalla Vecchia LA. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(6).
(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
Background and objectives: Falls represent a major cause of morbidity, hospitalizations, and mortality in older persons. The identification of risk conditions for falling is crucial. This study investigated the presence of syncope as a possible cause of falls in older persons admitted to a Sub-Acute Care Unit (SACU) with a diagnosis of accidental fall after initial management in an emergency department and acute hospitalization.
disability; emergency department; fall; older persons; orthostatic hypotension; syncope