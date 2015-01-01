Abstract

Background and objectives: Falls represent a major cause of morbidity, hospitalizations, and mortality in older persons. The identification of risk conditions for falling is crucial. This study investigated the presence of syncope as a possible cause of falls in older persons admitted to a Sub-Acute Care Unit (SACU) with a diagnosis of accidental fall after initial management in an emergency department and acute hospitalization.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective monocentric study of patients aged ≥65 years, consecutively admitted to a SACU with a diagnosis of fall-related trauma. All patients underwent a complete assessment of the index event and clinical status. Patients were categorized into three groups according to the identified cause of falls: (1) transient loss of consciousness (T-LOC), (2) unexplained fall (UF), and (3) definite accidental fall (AF).



RESULTS: A total of 100 patients were evaluated. T-LOC was present in 36 patients, UF in 37, and AF in 27. Of the 36 patients with T-LOC, a probable origin was identified in most cases (n = 33, 91%), 19 subjects (53%) had orthostatic hypotension, 9 (25%) a cardiac relevant disturbance, 2 (6%) a reproduced vaso-vagal syncope, 2 (6%) severe anemia, and 1 (3%) severe hypothyroidism. The T-LOC group was older and more clinically complex than the other groups.



CONCLUSION: In older patients who recently experienced a fall event, the prevalence of syncope is relevant. In frail and clinically complex patients with falls, the identification of the underlying cause is pivotal and can be achieved through prolonged monitoring and a comprehensive assessment of the person.

Language: en