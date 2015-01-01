|
Chiappini S, Mosca A, Miuli A, Santovito MC, Orsolini L, Corkery JM, Guirguis A, Pettorruso M, Martinotti G, di Giannantonio M, Schifano F. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(6).
Background and Objectives: Over the past twenty years a large number of new psychoactive substances (NPS) have entered and modified the recreational drug scene. Their intake has been associated with health-related risks, especially so for vulnerable populations such as people with severe mental illness, who might be at higher risk of suicidality or self-injurious behavior. This paper aims at providing an overview of NPS abuse and the effects on mental health and suicidality issues, by performing a literature review of the current related knowledge, thereby identifying those substances that, more than others, are linked to suicidal behaviors.
suicide; new psychoactive substances; suicidality; NPS; new synthetic opioids; synthetic cannabinoids; synthetic cathinones