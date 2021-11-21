Abstract

Fire hazard in public buildings may result in serious casualties due to the difficulty of evacuation caused by intricate interior space and unpredictable development of fire situations. It is essential to provide safe and reliable indoor navigation for people trapped in the fire. Distinguished from the global shortest rescue route planning, a framework focusing on the local safety performance is proposed for emergency evacuation navigation. Sufficiently utilizing the information from Building Information Modeling (BIM), this framework automatically constructs geometry network model (GNM) through Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) and integrates computer vision for indoor positioning. Considering the available local egress time (ALET), a back propagation (BP) neural network is applied for adjusting the rescue route according to the fire situation, improving the local safety performance of evacuation. A campus building is taken as an example for proving the feasibility of the framework proposed. The result indicates that the rescue route generated by proposed framework is secure and reasonable. The proposed framework provides an idea for using real-time images only to implement the automatic generation of rescue route when a fire hazard occurs, which is passive, cheap, and convenient.

Language: en